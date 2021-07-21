Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declines By 31.1%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,430,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.94. 16,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.