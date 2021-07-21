BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 16,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.