Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

NVSAU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

