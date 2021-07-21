First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NIO stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

