IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $4,034,905. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

