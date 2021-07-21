Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.03 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,281 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

