Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SDY stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.29. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £355.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider James Bunn purchased 35,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

