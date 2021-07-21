Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LON:LGRS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.50 ($3.63). 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.