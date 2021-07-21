Canaccord Genuity Increases Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 310

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON:ECEL traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.45). 5,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,765. The firm has a market cap of £294.99 million and a PE ratio of -132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.43. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

