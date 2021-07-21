JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 69.42 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,869.42 ($37.49). The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders purchased a total of 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

