Solanium (SLIM) One Day Volume Tops $42,530.00

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $42,530.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

