Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,402,072 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402,072 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Devon Energy worth $63,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 223,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

