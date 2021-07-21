Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT accounts for 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,433. The company has a market cap of $942.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

