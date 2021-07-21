Scholtz & Company LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 2.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $1,180,890.99. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.06. 25,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,593. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

