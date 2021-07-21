Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 640 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises 2.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Progyny worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total value of $35,996,211.44. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,651,062 shares of company stock valued at $129,971,069. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,177. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.