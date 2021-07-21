The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.74% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $200,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 57,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 299.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 81.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 699,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 314,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 198,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,381. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.