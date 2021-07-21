Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 194.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 1.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $142,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,661. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.