Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.57. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.