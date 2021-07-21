Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.