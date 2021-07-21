Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 517 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

