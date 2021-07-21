Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $21,176,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 86.4% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.