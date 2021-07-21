Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,574 shares of company stock worth $111,793,806 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

