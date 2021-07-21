Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 8,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

