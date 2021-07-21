Zimmer Partners LP Sells 1,137,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 42,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.