$0.92 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. 234,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

