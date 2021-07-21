Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $38,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 314.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

COR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

