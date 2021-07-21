Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. 19,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,733. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -184.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

