Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 612,500 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,993,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.35% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.