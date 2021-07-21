Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7,452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 19,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

