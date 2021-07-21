Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

