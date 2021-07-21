Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s 10th Largest Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471,329 shares during the period. Power Integrations comprises approximately 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $145,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

