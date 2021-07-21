Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 159,415 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 159,415 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $84,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gentherm by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gentherm by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.