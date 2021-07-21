Prince Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises approximately 2.3% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Copa worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Copa by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPA traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

