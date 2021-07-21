Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,902 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

