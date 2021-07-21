Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.04% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Knott David M acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $95,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,173. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

