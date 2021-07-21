Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $126.16 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 347.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $126,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,775 shares of company stock valued at $146,847,351 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $423.93. 69,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.39. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

