Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 3.85% of Motus GI worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 2,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

