Peconic Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peconic Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,182,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,439,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,891 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,534.39. 17,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,416.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

