Peconic Partners LLC Invests $8.64 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. IMAX makes up about 0.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,434,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,404. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.