Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

