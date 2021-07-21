Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $5.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.82 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. 4,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

