600,000 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,785,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:JOFFU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,265. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.