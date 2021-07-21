Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 506,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,323,000.

Shares of KLAQ remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Wednesday. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,391. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

