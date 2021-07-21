Fir Tree Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,112 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.24% of DPCM Capital worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,433. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

