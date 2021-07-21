Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 6,368,105 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 93.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,368,105 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 36,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,903. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.