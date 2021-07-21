Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $12.94 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:GAMCU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,151. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.