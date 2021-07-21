Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 363,109 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363,109 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 1.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 107,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sabre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,396,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sabre by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,379. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

