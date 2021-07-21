Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of LVRAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

