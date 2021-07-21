Fir Tree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248,589 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.2% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of FirstEnergy worth $54,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,959. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

