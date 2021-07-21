Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACTDU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ ACTDU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,584. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.